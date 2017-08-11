Kori Carter wins women’s 400m hurdles at worlds

Underdog Kori Carter made a surprising lane nine move to bag the gold in the women’s 400 metres hurdles at the IAAF World Athletics Championships here.

Carter on Thursday clocked 53.07 seconds to upset Olympic champion and her American compatriot Dalilah Muhammad, and two-time defending champion Zuzana Hejnova of the Czech Republic, reports Xinhua news agency.

“I am on top of the world right now, which is a blessing. This is just an incredible feeling like I have never experienced,” said Carter after her unexpected victory.

Dalilah Muhammad claimed the silver medal with 53.50 seconds. “I really wanted to win, but I’ve had so many ups and downs this season. To come out with a silver, I’m proud of that,” she said.

“I always go out to win, but I’m just happy to even get on the podium.”

Ristananna Tracey of Jamaica took away the bronze with a personal best of 53.74 seconds.

Fourth-placed Hejnova pointed out: “I kicked it too much at the start and I was missing the energy in the last metres. I feel sorry for my performance tonight.”