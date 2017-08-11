IAS officer of Bihar cadre found dead in Ghaziabad

A 2012 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre was found dead at a railway yard in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, police said on Friday.

The body was found severed from the head at 9 p.m. on Thursday near the Kotgaon crossing and a suicide note was recovered from its pocket.

The suicide note said: “I, Mukesh Pandey, committing suicide …”

The Government Railway Police (GRP) quoted the note saying that the deceased wanted his relatives — Rakesh, Utkarsh and Poonam, to be informed.

Pandey also wrote that he was staying at the Lila Palace (hotel) in room Number 742.

The note also said that he had left a detailed letter in his suitcase, the police said.

The dead body has been sent for an autopsy.

“A police team will unlock the room and retrieve the detailed suicide note. Further legal action would follow. The family has been informed,” said Randhir Singh Deputy Superintendent of Police, GRP, Ghaziabad.