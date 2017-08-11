Hope Doklam is resolved peacefully, says Bhutan

India and Bhutan on Friday held their first high-level meeting after the Doklam standoff, with Bhutanese Foreign Minister Damcho Dorji meeting Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj here, and expressing hope that the situation is resolved peacefully.

The two ministers met on sidelines of the Bimstec Foreign Ministers’ meeting here.

The meeting was focused mainly on the standoff between the armies of India and China in Doklam in the Sikkim sector.

The two ministers put their respective positions as well as reiterated the stances on the face off, according to he diplomatic sources.

“We hope the current standoff in Doklam will be sorted out peacefully,” said Dorji after the meeting, and added that “both sides should be satisfied with the outcome”.

The meeting comes as the Government of Bhutan on Thursday refuted Chinese foreign ministry claims that Thimpu had told Beijing that the trilateral junction in Doklam is not Bhutanese territory.