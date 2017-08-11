 Almost half Guam residents ‘very concerned’ about N. Korean threat: Poll

Almost half of Guam residents are “very concerned” about North Korea’s threat of missile attacks amid the exchange of fierce rhetoric between Washington and Pyongyang, a poll has showed.

The online poll conducted on Thursday by the Pacific Daily News on its official Twitter account gave readers three levels to assess their attitudes toward the issue, including very concerned, concerned and not concerned, Xinhua news agency reported.

Among 3,069 residents who joined the poll, 46 per cent selected “very concerned”, 27 per cent and 26 per cent chose “concerned” and “not concerned”, respectively.

North Korean military on Thursday said in a statement that its plan to strike Guam with intermediate missiles would be ready by mid-August and its implementation would depend on a decision by top leader Kim Jong Un.

It was a response to US President Donald Trump’s unusually stern warning to Pyongyang: “North Korea best not make any more threats to the US. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

A report of Guam’s Pacific News Centre website said people had different opinions to the threat. Some were scared, but others expressed their full confidence in the capability of the US government.

A resident, Kate Quiambo, said she was so scared that she planned to leave the island with her family.

Meanwhile, Kenneth Leon Guerrero said the threat was nothing more than sabre-rattling.

“Well, I am not worried about that because the Governor and Home Security Office told us not to worry about that,” 64-year-old resident Maria Teehan said.

“Even though, I was a little upset about our President, because when he fought back with the same kind of language used by North Korea, I didn’t feel safe,” the resident said.