36 dead, 13 injured in China road accident

At least 36 people were killed and 13 others injured in an expressway accident in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province on Thursday night.

The accident occurred when a coach hit the wall of the Qinling tunnel of the Xi’an-Hanzhong Expressway, Xinhua reported.

According to the public security department of Shaanxi, the coach was en route to Luoyang City, central China’s Henan Province, from Chengdu City, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital and rescue work is underway.