A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was arrested on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore town, police said.

Police said a pistol, two magazines and three cartridges were seized from Ishfaq Ahmad Kanna, a Sopore resident.

The accused had evaded a joint checkpost set up by police, Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force on Seer Amargarh road leading to the Sopore railway station and entered a nearby orchard. Security forces surrounded the orchard and arrested him.