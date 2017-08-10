Italy’s football coach signs contract extension until 2020

The chief of the Italian Football Federation has said that national team coach Gian Piero Ventura has signed a two-year contract extension that runs until 2020.

Ventura initially inked a two-year contract when he was hired in June 2016 and has agreed to extend the deal until UEFA European Championship in 2020, reports Efe.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Italian Football Federation President Carlo Tavecchio expressed satisfaction with Ventura’s job so far, considering that Italy is undergoing a generational and cultural change.

Ventura said the Italian team was confident about its chances to achieve great things.

The 69-year-old Ventura said he was aiming to secure a spot in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, put on a good performance and be one of the UEFA European Championship title contenders