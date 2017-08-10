Francis wins women’s 400m title at world athletics

American Phyllis Francis won her first major individual title as she took the women’s 400 metres gold at the World Athletics Championships here.

The 25-year-old clocked a personal best of 49.92 seconds for the gold on Wednesday night. Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain took silver in 50.06 and American super star Allyson Felix, who had won nine World Championship gold medals, finished third in 50.08, reports Xinhua news agency.

Francis, who won the relay gold in last year’s Rio Olympics, was surprised to win the gold.

“It is amazing. I am so excited. it is such an amazing feeling. Being world champion sounds pretty cool. This win has not hit me yet, but I guess tomorrow when I will wake up,” she said.

“At the finish line I was surprised, I thought I was second or third, but then they told me ‘you are first’. That is crazy.”

The 31-year-old, also a winner of six Olympic golds, managed to equal the record of 14 World Championship medals shared by fellow sprinters Usain Bolt and Merlene Ottey.