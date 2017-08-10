BHEL’s net profit up 3.9% in Q1

State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on Thursday reported a 3.9 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 80.82 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2017, as compared to Rs 77.77 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Its total revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 5,732.05 crore — down by 1.5 per cent from Rs 5,820.89 crore in the year-ago period.

The engineering major said its total expenses, including cost of materials, employee benefit, depreciation and amortization expense, in the quarter under review, increased by 1.88 per cent to Rs 6,086.18 crore as against Rs 5,973.67 crore in the year-ago period.

It said the power sector contributed Rs 4,335.63 crore to its sales during the quarter.

The company has an outstanding order book position of Rs 1,01,380 crore at the end of first quarter of 2017-18.

The company’s Board of Directors recommended the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of one bonus share of Rs 2 for every two existing equity shares of Rs 2 held by the members and the recommendation is subject to approval of shareholders.