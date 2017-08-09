Modi calls for India free of poverty, corruption by 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said it was time to take a collective pledge to rid the nation of corruption and poverty by 2022 with the same spirit when Mahatama Gandhi launched the Quit India Movement on this day 75 years ago.

Addressing the Lok Sabha on the Quit India Movement anniversary, Modi said the event explained to the world the “robust willpower” of India.

He said Gandhi’s call to “Do or Die” changed India’s Independence movement completely and sparked a never-before-sentiment that finally resulted in the country achieving freedom from the colonial British rulers.

“When Mahatma Gandhi, a leader who always propagated non-violence, raised the call to ‘Do or Die’, it was a surprise for the nation. He told each and all of us to consider ourselves as independent nationals,” Modi said.

He said poverty, malnutrition, lack of access to education and health care were big challenges that the country faced today.

“We need to bring a positive change in this regard. Today, a similar call (like Gandhi made in 1942) and determination are needed to weed out corruption from our country,” Modi said, adding a lot can be achieved with the determination of collective conscience of the nation.