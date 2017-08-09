‘LG Q6’ smartphone now in India at Rs 14,990

Introducing its ‘Q’ series for the first time in India, LG Electronics on Wednesday launched “LG Q6” that sports a wide, 100-degree ‘selfie’ camera for Rs 14,990.

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system. The 4G VoLTE-enabled device features a 3,000mAh battery.

“With the introduction of this new range, we have ensured that consumers are able to enjoy the best of technology from the house of LG at price points that are well-suited to all of them,” Amit Gujral, Chief Marketing Officer, LG Electronics India, said in a statement.

“LG Q6” comes with a 5.5-inch FHD Display and sports 13MP rear camera and 5MP wide-angle selfie shooter.

The company claims that the new device is the first mid-range phone with the proprietary ‘FullVision’ display technology.

The 5.5-inch device has Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 mobile platform, runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat, supports 4G VoLTE/ 3G/2G and has features like ‘Face Recognition, and ‘Google Assistant’.

It has 18:9 wide screen and military grade durability to give the consumers the best possible experience.

LG offers one-time free screen replacement within six months for the users in the country.

The device will be available online on Amazon India.