Dilip Kumar discharged after a week in hospital

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, 94, who was undergoing treatment for kidney-related problems at the Lilavati Hospital here since a week, was discharged on Wednesday.

Dilip Kumar was seen in a wheelchair wearing a pink shirt when he came out of the hospital. He was accompanied by his wife and former actress Saira Banu, who was seen in a printed red suit with a dupatta on her head.

Before leaving the hospital, Saira Banu tweeted from Dilip Kumar’s official account.

“By the grace of Allah, Dilip Sahab is under the care of Dr. Nitin Gokhale, Dr. Arun Shah of Lilavati Hospital and Sahab’s personal family physicians Dr. R.C. Sharma and Dr. S. Gokhale, along with the able input of Dr. S.D. Bapat. This excellent team has given the green signal to take Sahab home today.

“My gratitude to fans, friends for prayers, doctors for expert treatment, hospital staff n Sahab’s personal attendants for all the care. It is the Almighty God’s will and benevolence that I wish to acknowledge in all humility and gratitude.”

The thespian was admitted to the hospital on August 2 due to dehydration and urinary tract infection. High potassium and creatinine levels had raised concerns that he may have to be put on dialysis. Doctors decided against it after he started responding well to treatment.

Now all his levels are under control, Udaya Tara Nayar, compiler of Dilip Kumar’s autobiography, told IANS.

Last seen on the big screen in “Qila” in 1998, the actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015. He is known for films like “Devdas”, “Mughal-e-Azam” and “Karma”.