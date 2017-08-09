Democracy under attack by communal, repressive forces: Sonia Gandhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday expressed concern over “attacks on democracy” by “communal and repressive forces” in the country.

The Congress President, participating in a special discussion to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement, said attempts were being made to destroy the foundation of Indian democracy.

“At a time when we are celebrating 75 years of the Quit India Movement, there are doubts among people that there is a fear that the dark powers are emerging again. Is not fear taking over the atmosphere of independence? Are attempts not being made to destroy the foundation of democracy? Freedom of thought, freedom of self expression, the freedom of faith and equality, freedom of social justice that is based on a law abiding structure…” Gandhi said.

“Quit India anniversary reminds us that we cannot and will not let the idea of India be a prisoner of a narrow, divisive, conservative mindset. In the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, our freedom fighters fought for an inclusive, democratic and just India. This was a thought which was established in our Constitution,” she said.

“But it appears that clouds of divisive politics of hatred is overshadowing it. It seems secular, democratic and liberal value system is under threat. The scope for disagreement and debates in the public space is decreasing. Illegal powers appear to be taking over the rule of law at times.”

The Congress President said there is a need to fight the ‘divisive forces’.

“Quit India movement reminds us that if we want to keep our independence safe we will have to fight all oppressive powers, however strong they are. We have to fight for the India we believe in, the India we love in which every one is free,” she added.

The Congress President mentioned that the resolution for Quit India was brought by Jawaharlal Nehru and supported by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. She added there were some who did not participate in it.

“We must not forget that in those times there were such organisations and people as well who opposed the Quit India movement. These elements did not play any role in getting us independence,” she said, which also led to some members from treasury benched objecting to it.

At the beginning of her speech, Sonia Gandhi paid tributes to the Indian National Congress (INC) workers for their participation in the Quit India Movement and for sacrificing their lives in the struggle for Independence.