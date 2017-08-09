Court to consider chargesheet against Misa Bharti’s CA

A court here on Wednesday set September 4 to consider a supplementary chargesheet against the Chartered Accountant of RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in July chargesheeted around 35 people, including Chartered Accountant Rajesh Agrawal and businessmen brothers Surendra Jain and Virendra Jain.

Special Judge Naresh Kumar Malhotra also listed the bail hearing of Agrawal for September 4.

Agrawal was accused of converting black money into legal source of income through dubious transactions with the help of the Jain brothers. The ED arrested the Jains on March 20.

In May, the ED filed its first chargesheeet in the case and then arrested Agrawal on May 22.

Agrawal has also been accused of helping Bharti’s husband Shailesh Kumar’s company Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt Ltd with some transactions.