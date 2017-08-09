Barbora Spotakova wins second javelin world title

Two-time Olympic women’s javelin champion Barbora Spotakova of the Czech Republic lifted her second world championships title here and China took the silver and broze medals through Li Lingwei and Lyu Huihui.

Spotakova, 36, who last won the world title in 2007 in Osaka, set the gold medal mark at 66.76 metres in her second attempt on Tuesday night, reports Xinhua news agency.

China’s Li Lingwei, a two-time Asian champion, produced a lifetime best of 66.25 to take the silver and her teammate Lyu Huihui settled for the bronze at 65.26. Lyu set a new Asian record in the qualification of 67.49 on Sunday but could not repeat her strong performance in the final.

For Li, 2008 junior world runner-up, the silver medal was a delightful surprise.

“I did well today. This year I have been bothered by injury and loose training, so I was not at the height of my fitness tonight,” Li said. “I had not expected to win the medal at all.”

Among the 12 finalists, three are from China, which Li considered a good sign for javelin throw to develop in China.

“We have three people in the final and won two medals. I think it is good for the sport in China, so I am very happy,” she said.

Bronze medallist Lyu’s qualification time would have won her the gold medal if she had produced the result on Tuesday night. She admitted that she tried a bit too hard in the qualification.

“I competed so hard in the qualification and got brilliant result, which left me a little fatigued both physically and mentally,” she said.