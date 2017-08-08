Venezuela midfielder Guerra quits national team

Venezuelan midfielder Alejandro Guerra has announced his retirement from international football.

The 32-year-old, who currently plays with Brazilian Serie A champions Palmeiras, said on Monday that he had lost the drive to represent his country after earning 62 caps over 11 years, reports Xinhua news agency.

“I thought a lot about my family, my country, my future and the well-being of the national team,” Guerra told reporters.

“I’ve reached an age at which I no longer have the same motivation to try to help the team to qualify for the World Cup. It’s time for a new generation of players to take their chances,” he added.

Guerra has made 24 appearances and scored four goals for Palmeiras since joining the Sao Paulo club from Colombia’s Atletico Nacional last December.