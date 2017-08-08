Top Microsoft executive Makarand Joshi joins Citrix as Country Head

Leading IT firm and desktop virtualisation leader Citrix on Tuesday announced the appointment of a top Microsoft executive Makarand Joshi as its Area Vice President and Country Head in the Indian subcontinent.

Joshi would be responsible for accelerating and transforming the business in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Mauritius and Nepal as well as building a robust partner ecosystem and driving sales revenue.

“I am confident that Makarand’s strong business leadership skills will drive Citrix in the Indian subcontinent to its next phase of growth by transforming business, and strengthening our presence in the region”, said Stanimira Koleva, Group Vice President, Sales and Services, Asia Pacific Japan, Citrix.

Joshi will report to Stanimira Koleva.

Prior to joining Citrix, Makarand was associated in various leadership roles in sales, marketing and operations with Microsoft.

“I believe, Citrix, with its strong product portfolio, is in the right place, at the right time, catering to India’s digitization drive. I look forward to helping shape the future of Citrix in the Indian subcontinent,” Joshi said.

Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organisations, including 99 per cent of the Fortune 100 and 98 percent of the Fortune 500 firms.