Rajasthan records excess rain this monsoon

Rajasthan has received excess rainfall this monsoon season, recording 26 per cent higher than normal rains.

Of the total 33 districts in the state, 8 received abnormal rains, 7 recorded excess and as many normal while 11 districts recorded deficit rainfall.

The state, which saw floods in Jalore and in parts of Barmer, Sirohi and Pali districts, received 367.83 mm rains against the normal rainfall of 290.89 mm from June 1 to August 6, which is 26.4 per cent higher, according to water resources department.

Districts which recorded abnormal rainfall (60 per cent or more) are Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jodhpur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sirohi and Udaipur while Ajmer, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Nagaur and Pratapgarh received excess (20 to 59 per cent more than normal) rains.

Bhilwara, Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Sikar and Tonk received normal rainfall (19 per cent high or 19 per cent less than normal) whereas Alwar, Baran, Bharatpur, Bundi, Dausa, Dholpur, Sriganganagar, Jaipur, Karauli, Kota and Sawaimadhopur received deficit rainfall (-20 per cent to 59 per cent than normal).

Out of the 831 total dams in the state, 164 are totally filled and 333 partially filled and 334 are empty.

Heavy and incessant rainfall led to floods in Jalore and nearby parts where thousands of people were relocated to safer places and hundreds were rescued by Air Force helicopters, columns of Army and teams of NDRF and SDRF.

The situation there is now gradually improving.