Pro Kabaddi: Patna Pirates beat Bengaluru Bulls

Pardeep Narwal racked up 15 points to set up a brilliant 46-32 win for his Patna Pirates over Bengaluru Bulls in the fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi here on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Narwal, one of the bigger stars of the kabaddi league, showed why he is rated so highly, as he single-handedly powered the Pirates to victory.

Pirates had 24 raid points in the match and had to thank Narwal for that. He was relentless and kept his team ahead, from start to finish.

It was the Pirates’ third win on the trot and they look good for more too.

With seven minutes to go, Monu Gayat came up with a successful raid for Bulls to reduce the margin to 26-40 as the Bengaluru team desperately tried to cut the difference.

At half time, Pirates led 23-11 and looked set to put up a dominating performance against an underachieving Bulls.

Narwal showed his worth to the Patna team, with calculated raids and was at the forefront from the start.

Other than Narwal, Vinod Kumar and Monu Goyat scored points and kept Pirates ahead, at every stage of the match.

Bulls, on their part, appeared to be out of their depth in the first half as the Pirates kept gaining points, almost at will.