Fake Rs 2,000 notes seized by BSF in Bengal, one held

The Border Security Force personnel seized fake Rs 2,000 notes with face value of Rs 92,000 from West Bengal’s Malda district and detained a man carrying it, a BSF official said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the BSF troopers from Malda district’s Kaliachawk kept vigil at three important intersections in the area since Sunday afternoon and detained a man with fake notes from near Baliadanga in the evening, an official said.

Samayon (40), a resident of Kaliachawk’s Mohabatpur village, was detained by the BSF around 7.40 p.m. on Sunday, ARPS Jaswal, Director General of BSF’s South Bengal Frontier. said in a press release.

“A bundle of 46 fake Rs 2,000 notes of the face value of Rs 92,000 was seized from him.”

The apprehended man and the seized FICN (fake Indian currency notes) have been handed over to Kaliachawk police station for further legal action, he added.

So far in 2017, the south Bengal frontier of the BSF has seized fake Indian currency notes of the face value of Rs 30.84 lakh and caught five men, the BSF said.