Britannia plans its largest plant in Maharashtra

FMCG major Britannia Industries plans to set up its largest plant at Ranjangaon Food Park in Maharashtra, company Chairman Nusli Wadia said on Monday.

“The company is planning to set up its largest plant at the Ranjangaon Food Park…,” Chairman Nusli Wadia told shareholders at the 98th Annual General Meeting here.

The company entered into a joint venture agreement with Chipita S.A., a Greek company, for manufacture and sale of ready-to-eat filled croissants which is a very large category in certain countries demographically similar to India.

According to the company’s latest annual report, it will continue to scout for many such profitable growth opportunities to ensure that it stays ahead of the market while transforming itself into a total foods company.

Wadia said that the focus of the company would be on investments on new products and cost reduction. He also said that the company was planning to set up a dairy project.