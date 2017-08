Two assailants were killed and 10 captured today in an armed attack by “terrorists” on a Venezuelan military base, President Nicolas Maduro said on state television.

His toll revised a previous count by army chief General Jesus Suarez Chourio who said one died and one was gravely wounded in the attack on the base in the northwestern city of Valencia, which the military said was quickly put down.

Other officials had spoken of “several” attackers arrested. (