Jadeja suspended for third Test against Sri Lanka

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been suspended for the third cricket Test against Sri Lanka at Pallekele for violating the ICC code of conduct during the second match in Colombo.

The incident happened on Saturday — the third day of the match — when Jadeja, after fielding off his own bowling, threw the ball back at the batsman who had not left his crease.

The on-field umpires deemed the throwing “dangerous” as it narrowly missed batsman Dimuth Karunaratne, an International Cricket Council (ICC) release said on Sunday.

Jadeja was found guilty of breaching article 2.2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Player and Player Support Personnel which relates to throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a player, player support personnel, umpire, match referee or any other third person in an inappropriate or dangerous manner, the ICC said.

“As Jadeja had received a 50 per cent fine and three demerit points during the Indore Test against New Zealand in October 2016 for violating 2.2.11 of the Code, with the addition of Saturday’s three demerit points, he has reached the threshold of four demerit points, which, pursuant to article 7.6 of the Code, have now been converted into two suspension points,” it added.

Following this suspension, the six demerit points will remain on Jadeja’s disciplinary record. If Jadeja reaches the next threshold of eight or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they will be converted into four suspension points.

The third Test against Sri Lanka will be played in Pallekele from August 12-16.