Yogi Adityanath quits Lok Sabha

Over four months after taking over as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath on Saturday resigned from his Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency.

He quit the seat he has held for five consecutive terms, after voting in the vice-presidential poll earlier in the day.

Adityanath is likely to enter the state assembly as a member of the legislative council.

Three Samajwadi Party and a Bahujan Samaj Party member from the upper house have already quit and it is expected that he along with his two deputies, Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya, will fill these vacancies instead of a direct election.

There is however no word on when Maurya, who represents the Phoolpur constituency in the Lok Sabha, would quit. Speculation is rife that he may be inducted in the Narendra Modi government.