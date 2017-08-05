Sonu Sood to play a warrior in ‘Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi’

Actor Sonu Sood has been tapped to star as a warrior in Kangana Ranaut’s “Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi”.

Sonu will play Sadashiv in the historical drama, to be directed by Krish. The actor has already begun his preparation for the film.

“It’s challenging to play a real life character because you know that it existed in the history and you have certain parameters to follow and stay within.

“I’m sure when you’re working with a brilliant director like Krish, a huge ensemble and a brilliant technical team, there is no way to go wrong. So we are all on our toes to give our best,” Sonu said in a statement here.

The actor has previously been a part of period and historical dramas, including “Jodhaa Akbar” and “Shaheed-E- Azam”.