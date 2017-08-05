Miley Cyrus talks about marriage lessons she got from parents

“Grow, evolve, change with each other and celebrate your loves journey” – this is the marriage lesson that singer-actress Miley Cyrus learnt from her parents.

Miley’s parents – Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus – have been married for 23 years and have five children together. It was not a smooth road for them.

Billy filed for divorce in 2010 before dropping proceedings a year later. In 2013 he filed once again in Nashville, with Tish, 50, also filing her own petition this time, in Los Angeles.

Miley talked about marriage lessons in an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“One thing ”ve learned about marriage from my parents: Nothing and no one stays the same. Grow, evolve, change with each other and celebrate your lov”s journey”” Miley said.

Miley is currently planning her wedding to longtime beau Liam Hemsworth, who is known for films like “The Last Song”, “The Hunger Games”, “The Dressmaker” and “Independence Day: Resurgence” – which will find its way onto the Indian small screen on Star Movies and Star Movies HD on August 15.

Miley and Hemsworth started dating in 2009 after meeting on the set of the film””The Last Son””, got engaged in 2012 but split a year later. It came out in January 2016 that they had reunited.