Dilip Kumar’s health better, stable, says hospital

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who is undergoing treatment for kidney-related problems, on Saturday showed signs of improvement, said a senior official from Lilavati Hospital.

“He is stable, he has no fever, no breathlessness, he is conscious, he has eaten certain food prescribed by the doctors, his creatinine level is lower and his urine output is better, which is a good sign,” Ajay Kumar Pande, Vice President, Lilavati Hospital, told IANS.

The 94-year-old actor is being treated by cardiologist Nitin Gokhale and nephrologist Arun Shah at the hospital in Bandra West here.

He was admitted on Wednesday evening due to dehydration and urinary tract infection.

“As of today, he is stable and it’s a good day.”

Just a day before, one of the attending team of doctors had said they were considering putting the actor on dialysis.

Asked about it, Pande told IANS: “We’re not thinking about that because his creatinine level is lower and urine output has improved. These are positive things.”

Last seen on the big screen in “Qila” in 1998, the actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015. He is known for films like “Devdas”, “Mughal-e-Azam” and “Karma”, and is married to actress Saira Banu.