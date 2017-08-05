Delhi court grants bail to AAP MLA Surender Singh

Hours after an AAP legislator was remanded to judicial custody, a court here on Saturday granted bail to him in a case related to defacing public property.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ashu Garg granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Delhi Cantonment Surender Singh on a surety bond of Rs 20,000.

The court in the morning remanded Singh to judicial custody till August 17 for his non-appearance in the case despite repeated warrants.

Singh is accused of putting up posters and hoardings as well as defacing public property in south Delhi in 2014.