Reliance Industries wins DuPont Operational Excellence Award

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has been adjudged the Global Winner of ‘The DuPont Operational Excellence Award – 2017.

The bi-annual DuPont Safety and Sustainability Awards recognise the most significant innovative projects delivering concrete results, a company statement said here on Friday.

“This award is a global recognition of RIL’s demonstrated ability of unparalleled efficient operations and excellent project execution. It showcases RIL’s sustainable approach towards Operational Excellence,” said Hital Meswani, Executive Director of RIL.

The DuPont Safety and Sustainability Awards recognise organizations which have found innovative ways of making an enduring difference to the safety and health of workers, to the environment, and to productivity.

RIL will be receiving the award on Sep 4, 2017, at a ceremony during the ‘XXI World Congress of Safety and Health at Work 2017′ in Singapore.