Now, Aadhaar must for death certificates

In order to prevent identity fraud or the need for producing multiple documents to prove a dead person’s identity, the government has directed those applying for a death certificate will have to provide the deceased’s Aadhaar number, an official statement said on Friday.

The Registrar General of India, under the Home Ministry, has issued directions to states to ensure compliance by registration authorities, it said.

“The use of Aadhaar for the applicants of death certificate will result in ensuring accuracy of the details provided by the relatives, dependents, acquaintances of the deceased.

“It will provide an effective method to prevent identity fraud. It will also help in recording the identity of the deceased person. Further, it will obviate the need for producing multiple documents to prove the identity of the deceased person,” said the statement.

The statement also said that an applicant who is not aware of the deceased’s Aadhaar number or Enrolment ID Number will have to submit a certificate that the deceased person does not possess Aadhaar number.

If the applicant gives false declaration, it will be treated as “an offence as per the provisions of the Aadhaar Act, 2016 and also Registration of Birth and Death Act, 1969”, it said.

The government has already made Aadhaar mandatory for filing income tax returns, and provided for linking of PAN with Aadhaar to curb tax evasion through use of multiple PAN cards, along with linking it with bank accounts for welfare schemes.

It is also pushing for for making Aadhaar mandatory for securing a driving licence and vehicle registration to check bogus licences and create national database, and marriage certifications.