Dilip Kumar’s health not good, says doctor

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, 94, who is being treated at a hospital here for kidney problems, is not doing good and may need dialysis, a doctor said on Friday.

“(His condition is) Not good. His creatinine is rising, haemoglobin is decreasing and potassium levels are increasing. He will need dialysis, but he is not on ventilator,” Jalal D. Parker, one of the attending team of doctors, told IANS.

Dilip Kumar was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital here on Wednesday evening after he suffered dehydration and a urinary tract infection.

Earlier on Friday, a family friend of Dilip Kumar and his wife Saira Banu, told IANS that the ailing thespian is being monitored carefully in the ICU due to his age-related complications.

Last seen on the big screen in “Qila” in 1998, the actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015. He is known for films like “Devdas”, “Mughal-e-Azam” and “Karma”.