Dilip Kumar doing well in hospital

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, admitted to the Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre here for dehydration, is recovering.

“Dilip Sir is doing well. He will remain under observation for a couple of days. Sairaji (his wife and actress) is with him,” Saira Banu’s manager Murshid told IANS.

The 94-year-old was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night.

“He was admitted with dehydration. He is stable,” Ravishankar, CEO of the facility at Bandra West, told IANS.

Dilip Kumar has been ailing due to age-related problems in recent years. He had been running a fever for two days, a family friend, Udaya Tara Nayar, told IANS.

Last seen on the big screen in “Qila” in 1998, the actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

Known for films like “Devdas”, “Mughal-E-Azam” and “Karma”, Dilip Kumar got married to Saira — over 20 years younger to him — in 1966.