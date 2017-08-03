Curb on terror funding happened for first time: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah said on Thursday that the action initiated by the central government to stop terror funding in the Kashmir Valley had happened for the first time.

“Regarding finding a solution to the Kashmir problem, the action has been done in that direction only. Never have people who had been doing so much hawala been caught. If any harsh action has been taken against those involved in terror funding, it is the BJP government of Narendra Modi that has done it,” Shah told the media here.

Thursday is the second day of his three-day visit to Haryana.

Shah said that India had been able to isolate Pakistan on the issue of terrorism. “We have isolated Pakistan on the issue of terrorism in the entire world successfully in these three years.”

He added: “We have killed so many terrorists (in recent months). That has not happened before. When there is a fight, the damage is on both sides. Bullets are being fired from both sides.”

Shah evaded the issue of Article 370 which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir. “You all know that there are many requirements (for this).”

The BJP leader said the country had seen a decisive government for the first time.

“The government has taken steps to ensure that India becomes a global economic power. We have provided a decisive and corruption-free government. Not even the opposition parties have been able to point a finger over corruption.”

Among the “50 big things” the Modi government had done were opening of bank accounts for the poor, providing gas connections, streamlining the tax structure, implementing the much-delayed one rank one pension scheme, carrying out surgical strike against Pakistan, reducing prices of medicines, crackdown on shell companies, curbing black money and health card for farners.