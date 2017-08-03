25 years of Ajith, the star continues to inspire his peers

Actors such as Dhanush, Arun Vijay, Trisha Krishna and director Siva on Thursday took to Twitter to thank Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar for continuing to inspire them and spreading goodwill as he steps into his 25th year in the industry.

Ajith made his acting debut in a lead role with the 1993 Tamil film “Amaravathi”, which he had signed on this day in 1992.

“Thank you Ajith sir for inspiring us as an actor and as a human being. Wishing you all the peace and success,” Dhanush wrote.

Arun Vijay thanked Ajith for “inspiring for more than two decades”.

“Proud to have known you and to have worked with you. Cheers to your passion,” Arun wrote.

Trisha, who shared screen space with Ajith in Tamil actioner “Yennai Arindhaal”, said, “Happy 25th Ajith. To many more decades and goodwill in cinema. Much love.”

Director Siva, who awaits the release of Ajith-starrer “Vivegam”, said the star is a “true inspiration”.

“My respect and regards for Ajith sir on 25 years in cinema. Honest, sincere and humble person. True inspiration. Thank you sir,” Siva said.

Having starred in over 50 films with blockbusters such as “Mankatha”, “Veeram” and “Vedalam”, Ajith is looking forward to the release of “Vivegam” on August 24.

In “Vivegam”, he plays an Interpol agent and underwent a special physical makeover for the role, despite a long history of surgeries and medical condition.