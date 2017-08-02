Youth injured in Srinagar clashes succumbs

A youth injured in clashes with the security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, succumbed in a hospital on Wednesday, police said.

Akeel Ahmad Bhat injured in Tuesday’s clashes succumbed in Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Soura on Wednesday.

Bhat belonging to Haal village had sustained a bullet injury when protesters clashed with the security forces after LeT divisional commander Abu Dujana and his associate, Arif, were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Hakripora village on Tuesday.

Bhat was admitted in the super-specialty ward of SKIMS hospital in a critical condition on Tuesday.

Another youth had also died on Tuesday after being hit by a bullet during protests in Kakapora town of the same district.