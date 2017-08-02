Real Estate Developers Mixed on RBI Rate Cut Decision

By Asit Manohar

Observing enough surplus of money into the Indian market and national economy, the real estate experts have expressed mixed feelings over the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decision to slash the Repo Rate by 25 basis points from 6.25 percent to 6 percent. While some realty experts feel the step as an accommodative some feel it won’t impact enough as far as the real estate market is concerned.

Anuj Puri, Chairman – Anarock Property Consultants and former JLL India expert said, “The repo rate has been reduced by 25 bps to 6.0 per cent, reflecting the slightly accommodative stance that the Monetary Policy Committee has taken as it agreed that headline inflation has come down significantly. While many inflation upside risks have not manifested themselves as yet, the MPC feels that inflation may trend upwards going forward based on farm loan waivers, states passing on increased salaries / allowances and expected pressures on food inflation. The RBI remains more committed to keeping inflationary pressures under check.”

However, the real estate experts didn’t missed to highlight that there is already enough surplus liquidity in the system and the policy change may not result in a greater impact on real estate sentiment citing, “it must be remembered that buyer sentiment has been impacted by a number of variables, including overall lack of affordability in the larger cities and the slowdown in IT/ITeS-driven employment. RERA has also induced a go-slow in fresh launches, which means that there will be less fresh supply on the market. Consequently, prices are unlikely to reduce further – and more than interest rates, it is property prices which affect buying decisions. Nevertheless, this monetary policy announcement sends out positive signals to global investors, who are already showing renewed interest in Indian residential real estate on account of the transparency reboot brought on by RERA and GST deployment.”

But, Deepak Kapoor, President CREDAI-Western UP thought otherwise. The Director of Gulshan Homz — a leading real estate developer company in Delhi NCR — said, “The realty sector welcomes the repo rate cut by RBI today which is further expected to fuel the demand as the EMIs are expected to fall even more. This rate cut has come at a time when GST and RERA have entered in to a settled phase and the sector is observing a transition where the buyers are increasing their activity and developers eagerly waiting to satisfy the demand. GST’s input tax credit feature coupled with lowered EMIs will further reduce the burden off the buyers and pave way for strong demand-supply matrix in the sector.

Standing in sync with Puri Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group said, “Inflation is recording new lows with the last two quarters, observing a great feat. The stock market on the other hand is achieving greater heights, thus signalling a strong market response and getting ready for the long run. Today’s rate cut will only add more weight to the sentiments and push the customers to move towards investments where real estate sector will greatly benefit. As GST is settling down and RERA gaining momentum, real estate sector is projected to become the investment hub very soon.”

Taking the debate forward, Avneesh Sood, Director, Eros Group said, “Implementation of GST has completed its very first month and a great response can be already observed as the buyers’ queries are increasing day by day. A rate cut at this moment will boost these sentiments further where footfalls and conversions are bound to increase. Final festive season of this calendar year is nearing and this rate cut can allow the banks to cut down on their lending rates further. Economy is shaping up well with a growth trajectory becoming visible for the real estate sector as well.”

Gaurav Gupta, General Secretary CREDAI-RNE & Director, SG Estates said, “Indian real estate market is moving strong towards a new era where GST and RERA are leading the way from the reforms front. Pricing, on the other hand remains a vital player for Indian consumers and any dip there is inversely proportional to the demand for property. A reduction in Repo rate today, happening after October 2016, will push the banks to further reduce the lending rates. With transparency increasing in the sector, the low pricing factor will help boost the property demand and further clear the inventory in macro real estate regions.”

Expecting further steps to curb the surplus liquidity into the market causing inflation Rakesh Yadav, Chairman, Antriksh India Group said, “The sector was hopeful for a rate cut today and after almost 9 months, RBI has decreased the key rate by 25 basis points. Banks must follow suit in order to pass on the benefit to this sector’s customers. This rate cut has happened in the post GST and RERA era, where customers are looking towards a much transparent and simplified sector where any fall in the cost to the buyers will further enhance the demand for property.”