Megan Fox sparks debate with son wearing a dress

Actress Megan Fox stirred a debate among fans as she let her eldest son Noah wear a dress in a photograph she shared on social media.

The actress shared the photograph on Instagram, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The image featured several polaroid images of the “Jennifer’s Body” actress and her husband Brian Austin Green as well as their three sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

Bodhi looked adorable as he sported a red moustache while staring at the camera, while Journey seemed comfortable as he was being carried by Brian. In another image, Fox could be seen striking a sultry pose for the camera.

Fans were happy to see Fox’s family as she rarely shared photographs of her children, but some of them thought that she shouldn’t have “forced” Noah to wear a dress.

“Kids they don’t know (anything) so you honestly think they’re gonna pick their clothes? Not all her kids would want to dress in dresses,” a fan wrote.

Another added: “well, he looks like a little girl and you don’t think that is odd?”

However, other fans quickly came to the actress’ defense.

“It’s 2017, let the boy live. If he wants to wear an Elsa costume then so be it. Megan is obviously doing an amazing job raising them,” one of them commented.

The “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” star is known for wanting to break the stereotypes. She previously said how roles that female actress could play were very limited.