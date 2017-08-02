Lionel Richie would be really good on ‘American Idol’: Mariah Carey

Singer Mariah Carey, who is currently a part of the All The Hits tour with Lionel Richie, feels the singer would be really good as a judge on the upcoming reboot of popular singing reality TV show “American Idol” in 2018.

Richie is expected to join singer Katy Perry on the judging panel.

Asked to give an advice to Richie for the show, Carey told etonline.com: “Don’t do it. No, I’m only kidding. If he wants to do it, that will be great. I think he would be really good at it.”

Carey served as a judge alongside Nicki Minaj, Keith Urban and Randy Jackson on season 12 of the show in 2013. She later described her experience on the show as “the worst experience of my life”.

Talking about the same, she said: “Yeah, they just were trying to foil me when I went on there. So, you know, that’s the only reason why I say that (to Richie).”