Irrfan Khan excited to collaborate with Ronnie Screwvala

Irrfan Khan is joining hands with producer Ronnie Screwvala for a brand new project under the banner RSVP. The acclaimed actor says he is excited to collaborate with Screwvala.

“I’m excited to be collaborating with Ronnie again. It’s a fun character for me to play and rather interesting project to be a part of,” Irrfan said in a statement.

To be directed by Akarsh Khurana, the untitled film tells the tale of three characters from different walks of life, who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey that helps them find normalcy in their lives.

Irrfan will essay the character of a conservative yet quirky, simple and opinionated lover of Urdu poetry. The shoot of the film is all set to commence at the end of August.