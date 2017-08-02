Goods train derails in Bihar, Mughalsarai-Howrah route disrupted

At least 14 bogies of a goods train derailed in Bihar’s Kaimur district on Wednesday, disrupting rail traffic on the busy Mughalsarai-Howrah route, officials said. No injuries were reported.

The accident occurred around 4 a.m. near Karnash railway halt. Several metres of the track was damaged, an East Central Railway (ECR) official said.

Rajesh Kumar, the Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of ECR said railway authorities have begun a probe into the cause of the derailment.

He said some trains were stopped at different stations, several trains were diverted and only one express train was cancelled.

“It will take at least four to five hours before normal traffic can resume,” he said.

According to him, top Railway officials were camping at the accident site.