Fund Raising Gains Momentum in Delhi-NCR Real Estate Market

By Asit Manohar

Amid positive government steps in regard to real estate like inception of RERA, input tax credit to be passed on by the developers to its customers and plans like Affordable Housing, Smart Cities, AMRUT, Housing for All and other infrastructural advancements, the real estate sector in the Delhi-NCR has once again become an attraction option for the investors. This could happen because developers are launching projects to cash on the positive sentiment being floating into the realty market in the region.

“RERA and GST are aimed at simplifying the real estate buying, taxing and redressal processes which will directly benefit its stakeholders. These reforms will act as long term catalysts as we see the developers raising funds to launch new projects and finish those in final stages”, explains Kushagr Ansal, Director, Ansal Housing.

Recently, real estate company Sikka Group had raised Rs 230 crores from a leading Indian bank for three of its housing projects Sikka Karnam and Sikka Kaamna in Sector 143 on Noida Expressway, and Sikka Kimaantra in Sector 79 in Noida. The amount raised is to be utilised towards speeding up the construction of these projects.

In a similar manner, realty firm Gulshan Homz has initiated the investment of Rs 400 crores to develop two of its projects, ‘Gulshan Bellina’ in Greater Noida West and ‘Gulshan Botnia’ in Sector – 144 along the Noida Expressway. The company had recently launched Gulshan Botnia and had earlier launched Gulshan Bellina which will offer a total of 1892 units. Another Noida realty major, RG group had raised Rs. 170 crores from a private equity firm for its housing project in Noida, ‘RG Residency’ and clear its dues to the development authority. Very soon, NCR based developer, Paramount Group is expected to raise funds towards speeding up the completion of one of its ongoing residential projects which is already running ahead of its schedule.

“Project launches had dipped last year, and due to the implementation of RERA and GST, is quickly gaining pace again. As these reforms settle in, market will respond soon and will observe better stakeholder interest”, avers Vikas Bhasin, MD of Saya Group. In a recent example of fund raising for project launches, leading financial investor KKR had committed to invest Rs. 200 crores in NCR based affordable housing player Signature Global. The company had also launched two affordable housing projects in Gurugram primarily, ‘The Millenia’ in sector – 37D and ‘Solera 2’, in Sector 107. The projects would also be coming up under the Haryana Affordable Housing Policy like their previous projects.

In Noida, realty firm Gaursons Group, which has been into development of residential and commercial projects in Delhi-NCR, has planned to invest Rs 150 crores to develop two luxurious towers called ‘Gaurs Platinum Towers’ as the company expects better demand for luxurious dwellings with the decrease in supply in the segment. The company’s recently launched twin towers will have a total number of 52 residences with 26 units in each tower with state of the art facilities and amenities.

With the market gaining momentum and buyers getting in the mode of investment, real estate sector in India is projected to perform better than ever with a regulator sitting in each state to monitor all the activities. With the festive season of this year just a month away, buyers are also gearing up to invest in the era of Indian real estate.