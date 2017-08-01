Tata Motors’ overall July sales up 7 per cent

Automobile major Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a rise of seven per cent in its passenger and commercial vehicle sales, including exports, for July 2017.

According to the company, the total sales of its passenger and commercial vehicle increased to 46,216 units from 43,160 vehicles sold in July 2016.

Tata Motors’ domestic sales of Tata commercial and passenger vehicles for July 2017 were higher by 13 per cent at 42,775 units from 37,789 units sold during the corresponding month of last year.

“The overall commercial vehicles sales in July 2017, in the domestic market were at 27,842 nos., higher by 15 per cent over July 2016, due to ramp-up of BS4 production, across segments,” the company said in a statement.

“The company also passed on the benefits of GST to consumers by reducing the prices of its vehicles across all commercial vehicle segments.”

Tata Motors’ passenger vehicles domestic sales during the month under review rose by 10 per cent to 14,933 units over July 2016, due to continued strong demand for the Tata Tiago and the Tata Tigor.

The company exported 3,441 units in July 2017, “a decline of 6 per cent, compared to 5,371 vehicles sold in July 2016, due to drop in volumes in Sri Lanka and Nepal,” the statement added.