JD-U-BJP alliance unfortunate, says Sharad Yadav

Breaking his silence on the JD-U’s new tie-up with the BJP in Bihar, senior Janata Dal-United leader Sharad Yadav on Monday described it as “unfortunate” and said he did not agree with the decision taken by JD-U President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“I don’t agree with the decision in Bihar. It is unfortunate,” Yadav told reporters outside Parliament.

“The mandate of the people (2015 Bihar assembly polls) was not for this,” the Rajya Sabha member said on the JD-U breaking its alliance the Grand Alliance of RJD and Congress in the state.