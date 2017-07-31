Bengal CPI-M Rajya Sabha candidate Bikash Bhattacharya’s nomination rejected

The nomination of CPI-M Rajya Sabha candidate Bikash Bhattacharya was rejected on Monday, paving the way for five Trinamool Congress nominees and one from the Congress to be declared uncontested from West Bengal.

After much drama, the election authorities declared invalid Bhattacharya’s nomination, on the ground that an additional affidavit was submitted after the 3 p.m. deadline on July 28 – the last date for filing of papers for the August 8 polls for six seats.

With Left Front-backed Bhattacharya out of the race, all the six remaining candidates are set to be declared uncontested after the expiry of the 3 p.m. deadline for the withdrawal of candidatures.

The Trinamool has nominated Derek O’Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Dola Sen, Manas Bhunia and Santa Chettri.

Pradip Bhattacharya is the sole Congress candidate.

An angry Left Front legislature party leader Sujan Chakraborty termed the election authorities’ decision as a “big conspiracy” and said they were consulting their lawyers.

“It was pre-decided it will be cancelled. Trinamool was rattled by Bikash Bhattacharya’s candidature… That it took 48 hours to take the decision proves there was a lot of merit in our arguments.”

“This is unprecedented and we have become a victim of a big conspiracy. We are consulting our lawyers. We must fight upto the last,” said Chakraborty, state secretariat member of Communist Party of India-Marxist.