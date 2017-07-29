Women have tougher time in Hollywood: Bryan Cranston

Actor Bryan Cranston thinks there is a greater gender divide in Hollywood and insists men have it much easier.

The 61-year-old actor, who has starred in movies like “Power Rangers”, as well as TV series “Breaking Bad”, has blasted the film industry’s “double standards”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking on the TV show “Good Morning Britain” on Thursday, Cranston said: “It’s great for me. I can’t complain about it but I think honestly there’s probably a double standard to that. I think it’s a lot more difficult with women.

“There’s an old phrase that said Hollywood eats up women in their 20s and spits them out in their 30s because it’s so hard.

“We love youth and beauty and we embrace that. But women have a more difficult time. When they say a man, he’s getting dignified, a woman, oh is getting older now and it’s unfortunate,” he added.