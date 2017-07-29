Sports Diary

Lewis Hamilton Wins Fourth Straight F-1 British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton swept to his fourth consecutive victory at the British Grand Prix last fortnight to move within a single point of world championship leader Sebastian Vettel. In a dramatic race packed with incident, Vettel suffered a late puncture and finished seventh for Ferrari after his team-mate Kimi Raikkonen also pitted with a similar problem in the closing stages. Hamilton’s victory, a record-equaling fifth in his home event and the 57th of his career, rebooted his title challenge as he came home ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who started ninth, in a dominant Mercedes one-two finish.

“It’s a feeling I just can’t describe really,” said a delighted Hamilton. “Look at this crowd. Thank you to everyone who turned up. God bless you! “It was incredible — I was inspired by all the kids who came.”

Real Madrid Clinch World Record Deal For Kylian Mbappe: Report

Real Madrid has reportedly reached a world record deal in principle to sign Kylian Mbappe from Monaco for 180 million euros, closing one of the hottest transfer sagas of the summer. Spanish sports daily Marca said the gifted teenage striker is expected to join Real Madrid “in the next few days” on a six-year deal. French newspapers Le Parisien and Nice Matin were quick to announce that Monaco had denied the report. But in the cloak and dagger climate of rumour and innuendo that characterises football’s transfer operations, the latest twist revived speculation surrounding the future of Europe’s most-eligible young star.

Only the rumour mill surrounding Neymar and the massive sums involved has come close to eclipsing the buzz generated by Mbappe in recent weeks. Neymar, Barcelona’s 25-year-old Brazilian superstar, is at the centre of frenzied speculation linking him to Paris Saint-Germain for a world record 222 million euros.

Chennai Open Renamed Maharashtra Open, To Be Held In Pune From 2018

India’s sole ATP 250 event, held in the first week of the season, will be held at a new venue from 2018. The tournament moves from its current location at SDAT Stadium in Nungambakkam, Chennai, to Pune. The Chennai Open will be renamed Maharashtra Open. The move was announced by tournament right-holders IMG-Reliance and the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) last fortnight. The tournament had been played in Chennai for the last 21 years and past participants and winners include 15-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka and Marin Cilic.

“We welcome the world class ATP tournament to our state,” said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. “We are happy to host the Maharashtra Open and sure that we will take it to newer heights by bringing in an elite field every year.”

Hockey India League’s 2018 Edition Cancelled, Future Uncertain

The future of Hockey India League (HIL) looks jeopardized after only five seasons with the organizers postponing the next edition of the cash-rich tournament to 2019. Hockey India claimed that the move to not hold the HIL next year was taken to review the five seasons of the league. But sources aware of the development said the decision was taken after some cash-strapped franchises decided to withdraw from the event.

According to sources present during HI’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) last fortnight, at least three franchises were unhappy with the organizers and expressed their inability to be a part of the league any further due to financial issues. “We don’t know what is in store for the future. But some franchises were unhappy with the organizers, which has assured to bail them out,” a HI official told.

HS Prannoy Wins US Open Grand Prix Gold Badminton Title

HS Prannoy notched up a thrilling three-game win over Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap in an all-Indian final to clinch the $120,000 US Open Grand Prix Gold. Prannoy, who lost a fair amount of his time to nagging injuries in his career, dished out a gritty performance to defeat Kashyap 21-15 20-22 21-12 in the summit clash which lasted an hour and five minutes.

“It was a good match, pretty intense match, a high quality match by both me and Kashyap. I think after losing the second game narrowly, I was calm and patient enough and it worked for me,” Prannoy told PTI. “In second game, Kashyap was playing better than the first game. He was putting a lot of pressure on net and he was also finishing the lifts that I was producing, that made the whole difference.

Leading Golf Body Under Fire For Banning Short Skirts

A leading golf association triggered criticism after tightening rules over what female golf players are allowed to wear on the fairway, banning leggings, short skirts and “plunging necklines.” Women who break the new rules risk being fined $1,000 — with penalties doubling each time the dress code is broken, US magazine Golf Digest reported.

“Length of skirt, skort, and shorts MUST be long enough to not see your bottom area (even if covered by under shorts) at any time, standing or bent over,” an email from LPGA President Vicki Goetze-Ackerman outlining the rules earlier this month read. The change in rules, which take effect on Monday, was widely criticized and the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA), which issued the new guidelines, was accused on social media of “body-shaming” female players.