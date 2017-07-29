Have made a lot of mistakes: Shilpa Shetty

She is known for being one of the fittest and most stylish divas in Bollywood but Shilpa Shetty Kundra said there was a time when she was not sure of her fashion choices and made a lot of mistakes.

The actress, who was in the capital to walk for designer Monisha Jaising at FDCI India Couture Week, said her style has evolved over the years and now she only believes in creating her own statement rather than following any trend blindly.

“I try to do different stuff and I think that’s the common thread between Monisha and me. Also, she likes to be a trendsetter and not a trend follower and I totally understand it. So, I’ll rather not do what somebody has done and than follow that trend blindly.

“Style has to be very personal. And I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career. But you learn. And experience is something that cannot be brought. I love the fact that I’ve learnt from my own mistakes as it has made me wiser,” Shilpa told reporters post the fashion show here.

Donning an exquisite silk brocade gown with golden weaves, Shilpa looked stunning as she strutted her beauty at the ramp.

“I think this is (dress) like a take on the Indian sari.

They used brocade and they modernised it. I love Indian attires especially the saris so much. You can do so much with it and the most beautiful aspect about the sari is that it’s timeless and will never go out of style. It can make a statement anywhere.”

However, the thigh-high slit outfit landed her in a spot of bother after its lengthy train got stuck on the ramp. But, Shilpa said such things were normal.

“The ramp had a couple of nails so the thing got stuck but I think it happens. The beauty of this garment is that it just got that spring in my steps and I was like, ‘Yes here I am’, and then that nail was trying to get me down. But I enjoyed doing this.

“I think at the end of it all, you have to look great in what you wearing and people should like it. I feel great in this piece.”

Inspired by the Opera, Monisha’s collection, harmonised with the evolution of displaying one’s finery and the mesmerising dynamics of performance on stage.

“What I wanted to show in this dress was a western style which was the Opera. You can be in any part of the world if you’re wearing this piece. And I wanted an Indian girl with an international feel. So, I wanted to use Shilpa in the Indian fabric and drape her in this modern gown,” the designer said.

The collection set the stage with a theatrical variation of fabrics composed of velvet metallics, tulle, chikankari, Italian organza, banarasi, metallic satin and much more.

With a dramatic ethnic flair infused with contemporary details, the assortment of pieces featured lehengas, evening dresses, cocktail saris, evening gowns, crop tops and ball skirts.