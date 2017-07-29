I’ve been keeping my body strong: Britney Spears

Singer Britney Spears has been utilising her free time to keep her body strong.

Spears, 35, shared a collection of clips of herself working out and flaunting her toned body at the same time, reports mirror.co.uk.

The video begins with the singer, who is dressed in a tiny crop top and shorts, lifting small arm weights before pulling a yoga pose.

She also pulls out some dance moves and highlights just how flexible she is with a range of stretches.

Writing alongside the video, the star said she can’t get enough of exercising.

She wrote: “Had a couple of weeks off…! Well, not really… been keeping my body strong and motivating myself everyday!”

“There’s nothing like mommy and workout time, the beautiful outdoors, and flipping into gear”