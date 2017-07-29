Cabinet Reshuffle Round Corner

Venkaiah’s exit has vacated three ministries — I&B, Urban Development and Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation. Adding Defense into it, Modi has ample reason for Cabinet Rejig

Pictures: Modi’s cabinet reshuffle cartoon; Modi with Smriti Irani and JP Nadda

By Anil Anand

The sobriquet of being a decisive Prime Minister has let Narendra Modi down on two very important counts and both these relate to galvanizing the official system for better governance. The areas where Modi could be accused of or found wanting are toning up his ministry through expansion/reshuffle to fill up the vacancies and appointments to important Public Sector Undertakings, various Commissions and other heads of sundry government organizations.

One of the most important members of the Modi cabinet M Venkaiah Naidu and at times trouble shooter for the government at least through media domain, resigned as minister to contest Vice Presidential elections as NDA candidate. So it has immediately triggered speculation for an impending cabinet expansion as his resignation has added to the list of important ministries without full-time ministers.

Will it or would not it happen this time? Logically the expansion should take place as despite hostile Indo-Sino and Indo-Pak borders the country is without a regular Defense Minister. Finance Minister Aurn Jaitley is holding additional charge of Defense Ministry, after the then Defense Minister Manohar Parrikar was reverted back to Goa as chief minister, alongside his regular job in North Block. He has been in the thick of action in the Finance Ministry to ensure implementation of contentious Goods and Services Tax and there is every possibility that GST and other related tasks in the Finance Ministry received his greater attention than equally or more significant subjects in the Defense Ministry that deal with the nation’s security.

As it is Naidu was holding charge of three important ministries; Information and Broadcasting, Urban Development, and Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation. Coupled with vacancy in the strategically important Defense Ministry, Naidu relinquishing charge of these important portfolios gives a strong reason for Modi to ultimately think in terms of a cabinet expansion. It is another matter that he has already given Information and Broadcasting Ministry charge to irrepressible Textile Minister Samriti Zubin Irani and the Urban Development Ministry segments to Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar whose hands were already full with the government’s greater focus on rural development.

As it is Textiles and Rural Development in particular, is heavily work-loaded ministry. Administratively and even on human parameters it is unthinkable to combine Urban and Rural Development components as could lead doing justice to none due to heavy work load.

The past experience shows that Modi had been conservative and believes in maintaining status quo than getting into new adventures on cabinet expansion. But if the BJP insiders are to be believed then a cabinet reshuffle is round the corner this time and might happen after the ongoing monsoon session of parliament and before Independence Day that is sometimes between August 12 and 15. This is still in the realm of speculations as the final word would lie with the PM.

To be fair to Modi, more than trusting the doctrine of status quo on cabinet expansion issues, his current approach is synonymous with his slogan of “minimum government and maximum governance”. But the imperative here is that this slogan in some ways has meant to ensure his stranglehold at least over the key ministries. So the tradition of assigning additional charge of the vacant ministries to the existing ministers rather than bring in new ones. Jaitley holding additional charge of Defense Ministry while Science and Technology Minister Harshvardhan overseeing Environment portfolio after sudden death of incumbent Anil Madhav Dave and now assigning of Naidu’s portfolios to Irani and Tomar are a continuation of that process witnessed during the last three years of Modi dispensation.

Given the fact that the Defense portfolio is being handled on a stopgap basis despite serious situation in view of hostile neighbors, it has led to skeptics argue even now that Naidu exit might not be a surety that the cabinet expansion is eminent. Still there is a fair chance that a cabinet expansion cum reshuffle which could be much bigger that the two previous exercises undertaken by Modi during the last three years, is round the corner. The enormity of the impending expansion/reshuffle is also being talked about in BJP’s inner circles.

There is strong possibility of some new faces being inducted into the cabinet while some minister might be assigned the party work in preparation for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In addition to that a strong trigger for the cabinet expansion this time would also be coming Assembly elections to states such as Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. It is likely that Health Minister JP Nadda would be projected as BJP’s chief ministerial candidate in Himachal Pradesh and in the similar vein there could be transshipment of Gujarat leaders from Ahemdabad to Delhi and vice verse.

The last cabinet reshuffle took place in July last year in which 19 new faces were inducted by the Prime Minister and promoted Minister of State for Environment Prakash Javadekar to cabinet rank. Five Ministers of State were also dropped. The strength of the Council of Ministers, including the Prime Minister, is 74 at present. After becoming Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, Modi undertook the first expansion of his ministry in November the same year.