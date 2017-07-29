Bollywood Diary ( August 1-15, 2017)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Pen Down His Autobiography

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is now a regular fixture of big ticket Bollywood films, will write his autobiography in collaboration with journalist Rituparna Chatterjee.

Talking to Mid-day about his autobiography, Nawaz said, “It traces my life from the time I resided in a village, to becoming an actor. We began writing this a while ago and will launch it in two months. No one knows about my childhood and what it takes for a farmer’s child, who lived in a joint family, to enter this field and make a name. Achieving this life could have only been a distant dream. The contribution of my parents and my village in helping me become what I am today has been immense, and makes for a major chunk of the book. Also, my theater days have been beautifully chronicled.”

Shahid Hasn’t Signed Any Film After Bhansali’s Padmavati

Shahid Kapoor will resume shooting Padmavati, his upcoming film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, after he returns from New York. Shahid, who was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s war drama Rangoon, told that Padmavati is the only film he has in the pipeline. The 36-year-old actor has not signed any new film after Padmavati.

“I have not signed anything after Padmavati and it isn’t a thing to worry about. You should only worry when you are not doing a good film,” Shahid told PTI adding, “good content” and “entertaining” are the two elements he’s looking forward to for his next projects. “It’s okay to wait and do good movies. I want to be associated with films that have good content and are entertaining at the same time,” PTI quoted him as saying.

Salman Khan Is Taking Health Tips From Aamir Khan To Shed Weight

Salman Khan is all set to star in Remo D’souza’s upcoming dance movie and rumour has it, that the actor is taking health tips from Aamir Khan to reduce weight in a jiffy. Salman’s workout session for the movie is very hectic and has asked help from Aamir Khan to guide him to shed weight.

A source close to the actor said, “Salman’s body weight and size has not reduced much after he worked in Sultan and has been told be very agile and hence he needs to look slimmer and fitter for the character. He will start losing weight and get into shape for the dance film and that means that he will need some time before he starts shooting for Remo.” Salman’s character, in the film, is a widower, who has a nine-year-old daughter.

Arjun-Parineeti Starrer Namaste Canada Is Not Sequel to Namaste London

Director Vipul Shah is all set to don the director’s hat once again for Namastey Canada. The director- producer has finalised Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra as the lead cast. Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra will be seen romancing each other once again in his forthcoming project. Vipul would be reuniting the duo after their hit debut Ishaaqzaade.

While the name suggests it is a sequel to Vipul’s Namastey London, the filmmaker claims it is not. “I want to put the record straight, this is not a sequel of Namastey London. This is a totally fresh script,” he said in a press statement. Thanking Akshay Kumar for giving the title Namaste Canada to the filmmaker, Vipul Shah said that both Parineeti Chopra and ARjun Kapoor have agreed to do the film.

Jacqueline Finds Drinking Partner in Judwa-2 Co-star Taapsee Pannu

The shoot of Judwaa 2 is on its last leg and the team is filming a song sequence in Mauritius. The trio Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the recreated version of Tu Mere Dil Mein Bas Jaa, originally picturised on Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

The whole team of the film is having a jolly time and sharing the moments on their social media pages. A few hours back, Jacqueline posted a picture of enjoying wine with Taapsee. Jacqueline is seen wearing a white off-shoulder top and skort, whereas Taapsee wore an electric blue short dress. Jacqueline captioned the picture on Instagram saying, “When you finally find your drinking partner @taapsee (water with a slice of lemon served in a wine glass) and you and your soul sista are twinning @wardakhannadiadwala #judwaa2girls #mauritius.”

Deepika-Irrfan Starrer Mafia Drama to Release in Oct 2018

Fans of Piku’s unusual jodi, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan, the wait has just got over. As per reports in a leading newspaper, their period drama based on Mumbai’s mafia is all set to release on October 2, 2018. The film is produced by Vishal Bharadwaj in association with KriArj Entertainment. It is directed by first time director, Honey Trehan.

The film is rich in content, based on the story ‘Femme Fatale’, which is a part of S Hussain Zaidi;s novel, ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’. Deepika’s character is that of feared female don Rahima Khan aka Sapna Didi who made a plan to kill don Dawood Ibrahim to avenge the death of her husband. But, he managed to get a whiff of her plan scheme and killed her before she could get to him